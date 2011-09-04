* US: 843,223 bpd oil, 2.3 bcf natgas output still shut
* Slow-moving Lee hindering Gulf restaff, restart efforts
* Refiners say ops normal despite Lee's wind, rain
HOUSTON, Sept 4 More than half of U.S. crude
oil output in the Gulf of Mexico was shut in on Sunday as
Tropical Storm Lee hindered efforts to restaff and restart oil
and gas platforms in the basin.
Lee reached Louisiana's coast early Sunday, but was moving
inland very slowly. Its 45 miles-per-hour (75 kmph) winds
grounded helicopters on standby for oil and gas companies when
they otherwise would ferry workers out to do post-storm
assessments and restaff facilities.
On Sunday afternoon, Lee was located about 110 miles (177
km) west-northwest of New Orleans, with maximum sustained winds
of 45 mph (72 km) and was moving about 8 miles per hour (12
kph) The National Hurricane Center said those winds stretched
as wide as 275 miles (442 km) from the center of the storm.
"We are waiting for helicopter services to resume
operations so we can send assessment teams out to the platforms
ahead of returning full crews, hopefully by tomorrow," said
Barry Jeffrey, spokesman for Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N).
U.S. regulators said 843,223 barrels per day, or 60.2
percent, of Gulf oil output was shut in, just 0.1 percentage
point less than Saturday.
Natural gas production restarts fared better, with 2.3
billion cubic feet of natural gas output, or 44.3 percent,
still shut in -- down from 54.6 percent on Saturday, the U.S.
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said.
The Gulf accounts for 27 percent of the country's oil
production and about 8 percent of U.S. natural gas output,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The Gulf Coast also is home to about 40 percent of the
nation's refining capacity, with numerous plants along the
Mississippi River corridor around New Orleans.
Refiners said on Sunday that operations were normal despite
Lee's winds and rain.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; editing by Gunna Dickson)