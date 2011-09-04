* US: 843,223 bpd oil, 2.3 bcf natgas output still shut

* Slow-moving Lee hindering Gulf restaff, restart efforts

* Refiners say ops normal despite Lee's wind, rain

HOUSTON, Sept 4 More than half of U.S. crude oil output in the Gulf of Mexico was shut in on Sunday as Tropical Storm Lee hindered efforts to restaff and restart oil and gas platforms in the basin.

Lee reached Louisiana's coast early Sunday, but was moving inland very slowly. Its 45 miles-per-hour (75 kmph) winds grounded helicopters on standby for oil and gas companies when they otherwise would ferry workers out to do post-storm assessments and restaff facilities.

On Sunday afternoon, Lee was located about 110 miles (177 km) west-northwest of New Orleans, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 km) and was moving about 8 miles per hour (12 kph) The National Hurricane Center said those winds stretched as wide as 275 miles (442 km) from the center of the storm.

"We are waiting for helicopter services to resume operations so we can send assessment teams out to the platforms ahead of returning full crews, hopefully by tomorrow," said Barry Jeffrey, spokesman for Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N).

U.S. regulators said 843,223 barrels per day, or 60.2 percent, of Gulf oil output was shut in, just 0.1 percentage point less than Saturday.

Natural gas production restarts fared better, with 2.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas output, or 44.3 percent, still shut in -- down from 54.6 percent on Saturday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said.

The Gulf accounts for 27 percent of the country's oil production and about 8 percent of U.S. natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The Gulf Coast also is home to about 40 percent of the nation's refining capacity, with numerous plants along the Mississippi River corridor around New Orleans.

Refiners said on Sunday that operations were normal despite Lee's winds and rain. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; editing by Gunna Dickson)