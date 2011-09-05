* US: 858,935 bpd oil, 2.4 bcf natgas still shut
* Producers say bad weather blocks some Gulf remanning
* LOOP says high seas prevent tankers from docking
(Recasts, updates with more detail, shut-in statistics)
By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Sept 5 Several offshore oil and gas
producers said on Monday that high winds and rough seas off
Louisiana's coast prevented full-out restaffing and restarting
Gulf of Mexico platforms that were shut and evacuated last week
as Tropical Storm Lee approached.
"Although offshore weather conditions are improving, our
ability to safely re-man our facilities is impacted by high
winds and high waves near and offshore," BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N)
spokesman Daren Beaudo said on Monday on the company's
hurricane hotline.
The storm came ashore early Sunday and weakened to a
tropical depression by late evening, but its remnants hindered
some Gulf oil and gas producers from resuming normal
operations.
On Monday, 858,935 barrels per day of Gulf crude oil
output, or 61.4 percent, and 2.4 billion cubic feet per day of
Gulf natural gas output, or 46 percent, was were in, according
to the U.S Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
Those figures were up slightly from Sunday, when BOEM said
60.2 percent of Gulf oil and 44.3 percent of natural gas output
was shut in. However, Sunday's statistics came from reports
from 51 companies, while 53 companies reported shut-in figures
on Monday, BOEM said.
The Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. oil output and 8
percent of daily natural gas production, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration.
Beaudo said rough seas hinder support ships, and high winds
ground helicopters needed to ferry workers back to platforms,
first to assess any damage and then to restart operations.
"We will not reman until conditions are safe for travel,"
Beaudo said. "We are expecting weather conditions to improve
throughout the day both on and offshore, making first remanning
crews available for departure Tuesday morning."
Shell spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh said on Monday that the
company was restaffing and restarting operations in the western
Gulf, namely Shell's Perdido platform south of Houston, as
weather conditions along the Texas coast favored such efforts.
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) also continued restaffing some
Gulf operations, spokesman Devid Eglinton said. Its sole
operated platform, Hoover-Diana, is about 40 miles (64 km)
north of Perdido.
And Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Monday it had begun
ferrying workers back to restart Gulf operations.
But op de Weegh said sea states and high winds hampered
further deployment from the Louisiana coast on Sunday and
Monday.
BP operates eight platforms and Shell operates six, and
both have much of their operations in the two areas south of
Louisiana with the heaviest concentrations of oil and gas
infrastructure - Mississippi Canyon and Green Canyon.
BP is the biggest oil producer in the Gulf, followed by
Chevron, Shell, BHP Billiton (BLT.L) and Anadarko Petroleum
Corp (APC.N).
Barb Hestermann, spokeswoman for the Louisiana Offshore Oil
Port (LOOP), said rough seas continued to prevent tankers from
docking as well.
The Port of New Orleans resumed normal operations on Monday
after the Associated Branch Pilots reopened the Mississippi
River at Southwest Pass to ship traffic.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Factbox on energy firm impact: [ID:nN1E7840I2]
National Hurricane Center www.nhc.noaa.gov
Skeetobite Weather www.skeetobiteweather.com
Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Lee's remnants had moved inland and east to Mississippi and
Alabama by Monday, forecasters said.
(Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid; editing by Carol Bishopric)