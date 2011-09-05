* US: 858,935 bpd oil, 2.4 bcf natgas still shut

* Producers say bad weather blocks some Gulf remanning

* LOOP says high seas prevent tankers from docking (Recasts, updates with more detail, shut-in statistics)

By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Sept 5 Several offshore oil and gas producers said on Monday that high winds and rough seas off Louisiana's coast prevented full-out restaffing and restarting Gulf of Mexico platforms that were shut and evacuated last week as Tropical Storm Lee approached.

"Although offshore weather conditions are improving, our ability to safely re-man our facilities is impacted by high winds and high waves near and offshore," BP Plc ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) spokesman Daren Beaudo said on Monday on the company's hurricane hotline.

The storm came ashore early Sunday and weakened to a tropical depression by late evening, but its remnants hindered some Gulf oil and gas producers from resuming normal operations.

On Monday, 858,935 barrels per day of Gulf crude oil output, or 61.4 percent, and 2.4 billion cubic feet per day of Gulf natural gas output, or 46 percent, was were in, according to the U.S Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Those figures were up slightly from Sunday, when BOEM said 60.2 percent of Gulf oil and 44.3 percent of natural gas output was shut in. However, Sunday's statistics came from reports from 51 companies, while 53 companies reported shut-in figures on Monday, BOEM said.

The Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. oil output and 8 percent of daily natural gas production, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Beaudo said rough seas hinder support ships, and high winds ground helicopters needed to ferry workers back to platforms, first to assess any damage and then to restart operations.

"We will not reman until conditions are safe for travel," Beaudo said. "We are expecting weather conditions to improve throughout the day both on and offshore, making first remanning crews available for departure Tuesday morning."

Shell spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh said on Monday that the company was restaffing and restarting operations in the western Gulf, namely Shell's Perdido platform south of Houston, as weather conditions along the Texas coast favored such efforts.

Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM.N ) also continued restaffing some Gulf operations, spokesman Devid Eglinton said. Its sole operated platform, Hoover-Diana, is about 40 miles (64 km) north of Perdido.

And Chevron Corp ( CVX.N ) said on Monday it had begun ferrying workers back to restart Gulf operations.

But op de Weegh said sea states and high winds hampered further deployment from the Louisiana coast on Sunday and Monday.

BP operates eight platforms and Shell operates six, and both have much of their operations in the two areas south of Louisiana with the heaviest concentrations of oil and gas infrastructure - Mississippi Canyon and Green Canyon.

BP is the biggest oil producer in the Gulf, followed by Chevron, Shell, BHP Billiton ( BLT.L ) and Anadarko Petroleum Corp ( APC.N ).

Barb Hestermann, spokeswoman for the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), said rough seas continued to prevent tankers from docking as well.

The Port of New Orleans resumed normal operations on Monday after the Associated Branch Pilots reopened the Mississippi River at Southwest Pass to ship traffic.

Lee's remnants had moved inland and east to Mississippi and Alabama by Monday, forecasters said. (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid; editing by Carol Bishopric)