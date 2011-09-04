HOUSTON, Sept 4 Sixty percent of crude oil
production and less than half of natural gas output were shut
in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after
Tropical Storm Lee reached the Louisiana coast, the U.S.
government said.
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 843,223
barrels per day (bpd), or 60.2 percent, of Gulf oil production
was shut in after companies evacuated workers from offshore
platforms last week.
Workers began returning to some platforms in the western
part of the basin on Saturday, but output remained shut in the
heaviest concentrations of platforms directly south of
Louisiana and Mississippi and the shut-in amount slipped only
0.1 percentage point from Saturday.
Also, 2,345.3 million cubic feet per day of natural gas
output, or 44.3 percent, was shut in as of Sunday, down from
54.6 percent on Saturday.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays, editing by Maureen Bavdek)