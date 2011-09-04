HOUSTON, Sept 4 Sixty percent of crude oil production and less than half of natural gas output were shut in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after Tropical Storm Lee reached the Louisiana coast, the U.S. government said.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 843,223 barrels per day (bpd), or 60.2 percent, of Gulf oil production was shut in after companies evacuated workers from offshore platforms last week.

Workers began returning to some platforms in the western part of the basin on Saturday, but output remained shut in the heaviest concentrations of platforms directly south of Louisiana and Mississippi and the shut-in amount slipped only 0.1 percentage point from Saturday.

Also, 2,345.3 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 44.3 percent, was shut in as of Sunday, down from 54.6 percent on Saturday. (Reporting by Kristen Hays, editing by Maureen Bavdek)