NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Sept 6 Shut crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico fell by 0.9 percent on Tuesday, according to a U.S. government report.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 846,670 barrels per day (bpd), or 60.5 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee, which dissipated over the southeastern United States on Monday but the aftereffects of which have delayed a faster restart.

Also, 2.205 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 41.6 percent, was shut in as of Tuesday, down from 46 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson in New York, Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays in Houston)