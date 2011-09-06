UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Sept 6 Shut crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico fell by 0.9 percent on Tuesday, according to a U.S. government report.
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 846,670 barrels per day (bpd), or 60.5 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee, which dissipated over the southeastern United States on Monday but the aftereffects of which have delayed a faster restart.
Also, 2.205 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 41.6 percent, was shut in as of Tuesday, down from 46 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson in New York, Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays in Houston)
(Recasts, adds increasing rate of growth) Feb 10 U.S. energy companies accelerated the rate of growth in oil rigs added over the past four weeks by the most since 2012 as drillers take advantage of a rise in crude prices since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. Duri
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we