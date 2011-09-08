NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Sept 8 Nearly 15 percent of crude oil production in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico remained shut in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee on Thursday, according to a U.S. government report.

Shut natural gas production fell below 7 percent as oil and natural gas producers worked to restore production.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 206,681 barrels per day (bpd), or 14.8 percent, of Gulf oil production remained offline due to Lee, the lingering aftereffects of which delayed a faster restart to production. The Bureau said 36.9 percent of crude output was shut on Wednesday.

Also, 362.8 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 6.8 percent, was shut in as of Thursday, down from 18.1 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by David Sheppard in New York, Erwin Seba and Bruce Nichols in Houston)