NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Sept 8 Nearly 15 percent of
crude oil production in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of
Mexico remained shut in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee on
Thursday, according to a U.S. government report.
Shut natural gas production fell below 7 percent as oil and
natural gas producers worked to restore production.
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 206,681
barrels per day (bpd), or 14.8 percent, of Gulf oil production
remained offline due to Lee, the lingering aftereffects of
which delayed a faster restart to production. The Bureau said
36.9 percent of crude output was shut on Wednesday.
Also, 362.8 million cubic feet per day of natural gas
output, or 6.8 percent, was shut in as of Thursday, down from
18.1 percent on Wednesday.
(Reporting by David Sheppard in New York, Erwin Seba and Bruce
Nichols in Houston)