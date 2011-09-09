NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Sept 9 A little more than 6 percent of crude oil production in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico remained shut in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee on Friday, according to a U.S. government report.

Shut natural gas production fell to 4 percent, down from 6.8 percent the previous day, as energy producers restored production.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 87,738 barrels per day (bpd), or 6.2 percent, of Gulf oil production remained offline due to Lee, the lingering aftereffects of which delayed a faster restart to production. The Bureau said 14.8 percent of crude output was shut on Thursday.

Also, 210 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output was shut in as of Friday. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson in New York, Erwin Seba and Bruce Nichols in Houston)