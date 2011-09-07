NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Sept 7 Nearly 37 percent of crude oil production in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico remained shut in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee on Wednesday, according to a U.S. government report.

Shut natural gas production was cut in half as oil and natural gas producers raced to return production.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 516,451 barrels per day (bpd), or 36.9 percent, of Gulf oil production remained offline due to Lee, the lingering after effects of which delayed a faster restart to production. The Bureau said 60.5 percent of crude output was shut on Tuesday.

Also, 958.4 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 18.1 percent, was shut in as of Wednesday, down from 41.6 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson in New York, Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays in Houston)