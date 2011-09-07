NEW YORK/HOUSTON, Sept 7 Nearly 37 percent of
crude oil production in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of
Mexico remained shut in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee on
Wednesday, according to a U.S. government report.
Shut natural gas production was cut in half as oil and
natural gas producers raced to return production.
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 516,451
barrels per day (bpd), or 36.9 percent, of Gulf oil production
remained offline due to Lee, the lingering after effects of
which delayed a faster restart to production. The Bureau said
60.5 percent of crude output was shut on Tuesday.
Also, 958.4 million cubic feet per day of natural gas
output, or 18.1 percent, was shut in as of Wednesday, down from
41.6 percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Matthew Robinson in New York, Erwin Seba and
Kristen Hays in Houston)