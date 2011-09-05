HOUSTON, Sept 5 Shut crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico increased by 1.2 percent on Monday after Tropical Storm Lee dissipated over the southeastern United States, the U.S. government said.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 858,935 barrels per day (bpd), or 61.4 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut in after companies evacuated workers from offshore platforms last week. A total of 60.2 of oil output was shut on Sunday.

Two more companies reported shut-in production figures on Monday, the bureau said, likely accounting for the increase. A total of 53 companies provided data on Monday. Some companies were resuming production on some platforms in the western Gulf on Monday, but high winds and rough seas delayed returning most workers offshore, companies said.

Also, 2.438.5 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 46 percent, was shut in as of Sunday, up from 44.3 percent on Saturday. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)