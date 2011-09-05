HOUSTON, Sept 5 Shut crude oil production in
the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico increased by 1.2
percent on Monday after Tropical Storm Lee dissipated over the
southeastern United States, the U.S. government said.
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 858,935
barrels per day (bpd), or 61.4 percent, of Gulf oil production
remained shut in after companies evacuated workers from
offshore platforms last week. A total of 60.2 of oil output was
shut on Sunday.
Two more companies reported shut-in production figures on
Monday, the bureau said, likely accounting for the increase. A
total of 53 companies provided data on Monday. Some companies
were resuming production on some platforms in the western Gulf
on Monday, but high winds and rough seas delayed returning most
workers offshore, companies said.
Also, 2.438.5 million cubic feet per day of natural gas
output, or 46 percent, was shut in as of Sunday, up from 44.3
percent on Saturday.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)