HOUSTON, Sept 5 Ship traffic resumed moving outbound Monday morning along the Sabine Pass between Texas and Louisiana, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Ship traffic was halted by Sabine Pass ship pilots on Friday due to rough seas caused by Tropical Storm Lee along the waterway that links refineries in Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, with the Gulf of Mexico, the Coast Guard said.

Inbound traffic was set resume by mid-day, the Coast Guard said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Andrea Ricci)