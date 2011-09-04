HOUSTON, Sept 4 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) was
restaffing and restarting western Gulf of Mexico oil and gas
operations on Sunday, but Tropical Storm Lee hampered efforts
to do the same at platforms in the center of the basin, a
spokeswoman said.
"We're able to redeploy personnel to some areas, but not
all. We'll continue sending staff back out tomorrow, weather
permitting, and once we've confirmed the facilities are safe,"
spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh said.
Slow-moving Lee reached the Louisiana coastline early
Sunday, where many oil and gas companies have helicopters on
standby to ferry workers back to offshore facilities. Heavy
rain and gusty winds can hinder those operations.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays, editing by Maureen Bavdek)