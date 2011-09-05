HOUSTON, Sept 5 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Monday that high winds and rough seas prevented the company from restaffing and restarting Gulf of Mexico operations south of Louisiana in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee.

"Sea states and high winds are still hampering further deployment today," spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh said. Such conditions prevent support ships and helicopters from operating.

Shell continued restaffing western Gulf operations, including its Perdido platform south of Houston. (Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)