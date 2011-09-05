(Updates with homes threatened, evacuations in Central Texas)
By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO, Sept 4 Strong, gusty winds caused
by Tropical Storm Lee whipped up the wildfires that have burned
in the parched state of Texas this season, threatening some
1,000 homes east of Austin on Sunday night, officials said.
A 14,000-acre (5,700-hectare) burned out of control in
Bastrop County, causing evacuations. In neighboring Travis
County, fires caused evacuations and burned homes in
neighborhoods north and west of Austin, the state capital.
The fires caused officials in Austin to ask local media for
help in contacting every available firefighter in the area to
help with the blazes.
"We're a little on edge right now," Texas Forest Service
spokesman Tom Berglund told Reuters. "We have several fires
that we thought we had put out, but these winds came up today
and started them up again."
Tropical Storm Lee has drenched New Orleans and is expected
to bring flooding to a large swath of the U.S. Southeast.
[ID:nN1E78301H] But most Texans are going to have to wait a
little longer to see the end of a drought that has caused more
than $5 billion in economic losses.
But the wind was causing problems for firefighters battling
a dozen brush and grass fires across the state.
Berglund said that in addition to feeding the fires, the
winds were also drying out any humidity brought in by the
tropical storm, prompting officials to issue a "critical fire
danger" alert for the eastern two-thirds of Texas.
"The fire danger we are experiencing poses a severe threat
to lives and property," said Texas Forest Service Assistant
Director Mark Stanford. "This, along with the outdoor
activities due to the holiday weekend, will increase the
probability for the development of huge and destructive brush
fires."
August was the hottest single month ever recorded in the
state, capping what climatologists say could be the hottest
summer on record in the United States. Most areas of Texas have
seen little respite from daily highs over 100 degrees F (38 C)
since mid-July.
(Editing by Greg McCune and Peter Cooney)