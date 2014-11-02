MEXICO CITY Nov 2 Tropical storm Vance in the
Pacific became a category 1 hurricane on Sunday, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, adding that although it
was not currently headed for Mexico's southwest coast, it was
forecast to change course.
On Sunday morning, Vance was about 535 miles (861 km)
south-southwest of the port of Manzanillo, blowing maximum
sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 kmh) and heading
northwest at 15 mph (24 kmh).
"A turn toward the north with some decrease in forward speed
is forecast over the next 48 hours," the NHC said. It also said
Vance should strengthen over the next day before weakening by
late Monday.
The NHC said Vance was not yet threatening Mexico's coastal
areas.
Mexico's Baja California suffered its worst storm damage on
record when Hurricane Odile descended on the peninsula in
September, stranding thousands of tourists, battering hotels and
sparking power cuts and widespread looting.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)