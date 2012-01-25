BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Eric Daniels, the former group chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group is joining StormHarbour as principal and senior adviser with immediate effect the firm said on Wednesday.
Daniels, who retired from Lloyds a year ago, has the highest profile yet of any of the professionals that have joined the independent boutique investment bank which was formed early in 2009.
"Eric's extensive industry insight, distinguished track record, proven leadership qualities and broad network of relationships within and outside the financial services sector are invaluable," said Antonio Cacorino, managing principal and one of the co-founders of StormHarbour.
Based in StormHarbour's London office, Daniels will be a powerful calling card for the firm as it attempts to ramp up a business based on helping its, mostly financial institution group (FIG), client base readjust after the credit crunch.
StormHabour has four business lines: capital markets, sales and trading, advisory/solution and alternative asset management. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by John Mastrini)
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: