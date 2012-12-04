LONDON Dec 4 Stormharbour said several new
senior executives had joined the small investment bank to take
its number of new hires to 40 this year, at a time when most of
its big rivals are cutting back.
The company, set up in 2009 following the financial crisis,
now has about 170 employees across its New York, London, Hong
Kong, Singapore and Tokyo offices as well as Madrid and Lisbon
branches, up 30 percent this year.
Among the executives to join recently is Helmuth Bahn,
becoming Managing Director, Head of Germany and Austria
origination, who came from Peras Associates, a corporate finance
advisory firm he founded.
Other newcomers are George Giannakis, who becomes Managing
Director, Greece and central and eastern Europe client coverage
after joining from Citigroup Global Markets, and Mounir
Guessous, as Managing Director, France client coverage, joining
from the Moroccan Financial Board.
Earlier this year StormHarbour hired former Lloyds Banking
Group chief executive Eric Daniels as a senior advisor.
StormHarbour was co-founded by Antonio Cacorino and Fredrick
Chapey, both former senior bankers at Citigroup.