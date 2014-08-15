BRIEF-Cre8tek says Flamingo signs agreement with directmoney
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
Aug 15 Storm Real Estate ASA : * Real Estate Q2 revenue $3.5 million versus $3.2 million * Real Estate Q1 pretax loss $4.1 million versus $7.7 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016