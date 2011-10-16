SAN SALVADOR Oct 16 The death toll from
torrential rains in Central America over the past week has
jumped to 74 over the past 24 hours, with a further 20 lives
lost in El Salvador, authorities said on Sunday.
A tropical depression that swept in from the Pacific on
Wednesday caused mudslides, chaos on roads and forced thousands
of people to abandon their homes in the chain of countries
between Mexico and South America.
On Saturday, the death toll stood at 45 in the region, home
to some of the poorest countries in the Americas. El Salvador
was the worst affected overnight, with accidents pushing up the
total number of victims there to 27.
"The majority of these people were killed by mudslides in
their homes," local emergency services official Jorge Melendez
told reporters at a news conference.
Guatemala also reported more dead, bringing its death toll
to 28, while the total rose to 12 in Honduras. At least seven
people have also died in Nicaragua. No deaths were reported in
Costa Rica, though dozens of families have been evacuated.
Rain was still falling in parts of the region. The weather
has also hit southeastern Mexico, where swollen rivers have
affected thousands of people, notably in Tabasco state.
At least four people died in Mexico earlier in the week
when Category Two Hurricane Jova struck from the Pacific,
forcing the country's busiest port to close.
