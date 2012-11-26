(Corrects currency to Canadian dollar from U.S. dollar)

Nov 26 * National Bank Financial cuts target price to C$1.60 from C$1.80; rating outperform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899