* Investment management veteran to take new CIO role
* Will be based in London, reporting to Hubert Keller
LONDON Dec 12 Jan Straatman, the global
chief investment officer responsible for running 330 billion
euros of client assets at ING Investment Management, is
leaving to join Swiss wealth manager Lombard Odier Investment
Managers, both firms said on Monday.
An investment veteran with more than 28 years experience,
Straatman will take up the newly created position of chief
investment officer at LOIM in March.
He will be based in London and will report to Hubert Keller,
managing partner at Lombard Odier.
"Jan's investment management experience will help us to
generate significant scale while concentrating on the needs of
sophisticated private and third-party clients as well as the
most demanding of institutional investors," Keller said.
Geneva-headquartered LOIM, a subsidiary of Lombard Odier
Darier Hentsch & Cie, managed more than 33.7 billion Swiss
francs on behalf of clients at the end of September.
Straatman joined ING's European asset management unit as CIO
in 2008 before later becoming global CIO for that business.
While at the Dutch company, he oversaw 800 investment
professionals worldwide in 32 locations.
Between 2006 and 2008 Straatman served as CEO/CIO at Pearl
Group in London and from 2001 to 2006 was CIO Capital Markets at
ABP Investments, one of the world's largest pension funds.
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Mark Potter)