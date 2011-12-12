* Investment management veteran to take new CIO role

* Will be based in London, reporting to Hubert Keller

LONDON Dec 12 Jan Straatman, the global chief investment officer responsible for running 330 billion euros of client assets at ING Investment Management, is leaving to join Swiss wealth manager Lombard Odier Investment Managers, both firms said on Monday.

An investment veteran with more than 28 years experience, Straatman will take up the newly created position of chief investment officer at LOIM in March.

He will be based in London and will report to Hubert Keller, managing partner at Lombard Odier.

"Jan's investment management experience will help us to generate significant scale while concentrating on the needs of sophisticated private and third-party clients as well as the most demanding of institutional investors," Keller said.

Geneva-headquartered LOIM, a subsidiary of Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch & Cie, managed more than 33.7 billion Swiss francs on behalf of clients at the end of September.

Straatman joined ING's European asset management unit as CIO in 2008 before later becoming global CIO for that business. While at the Dutch company, he oversaw 800 investment professionals worldwide in 32 locations.

Between 2006 and 2008 Straatman served as CEO/CIO at Pearl Group in London and from 2001 to 2006 was CIO Capital Markets at ABP Investments, one of the world's largest pension funds. (Reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Mark Potter)