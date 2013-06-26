BRIEF-Team Treuhand GmbH: initiation of proceedings and report meeting
* Registration of claims from the guarantee for the 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A. - initiation of proceedings and report meeting
VIENNA, June 26 Austrian construction group Strabag SE is interested in buying parts of insolvent rival Alpine Bau, Strabag said on Wednesday.
It mentioned in particular Alpine's Hazet, Universale and ARB Holding units, adding in a statement it was not yet in talks with administrators but was prepared to make offers at short notice.
Alpine Bau, the Austrian arm of Spanish construction group FCC, faces being broken up after the failure of talks to save the company in its current form, putting up to 5,000 jobs at risk. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Registration of claims from the guarantee for the 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A. - initiation of proceedings and report meeting
March 1 Puerto Rico projects having about $1.2 billion a year available for debt service, more than an earlier projection by the federally appointed board overseeing its finances, according to a fiscal turnarond plan released by the U.S. territory on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 Toshiba Corp has asked a Japanese law firm to help estimate the potential financial impact if it decides its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse should file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, sources with knowledge of the matter said.