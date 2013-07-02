VIENNA, July 2 The insolvency of Alpine,
Austria's second-biggest construction group, takes pressure off
an overcrowded sector and could help profits at rivals, the
former head of market leader Strabag SE told a
newspaper.
"In Austria we certainly have an overstaffed market. If
capacity is limited, that is certainly positive for the market,"
Hans Peter Haselsteiner, who is still a major shareholder in
Strabag, told Die Presse in an interview printed on Tuesday.
"The others will hopefully perceive the bankruptcy as a
shock, because then they will work somewhat more realistically
with their calculations. I would at least hope so."
Alpine, the Austrian arm of Spanish construction group FCC
, is being broken up after talks to save the company in
its current form failed last month.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)