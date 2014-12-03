UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Dec 3 Austrian builder Strabag said it won a contract to build a new production plant for Volkswagen commercial vehicles in Poland, in what it said was one of the largest automobile investments in Europe.
Strabag has been commissioned to build three of the five production and industrial buildings planned at the site in Wrzesnia, Poland by the middle of 2015, the company said, without saying how much the contract was worth.
Volkswagen plans to manufacture the next generation of its VW Crafter delivery van in the new factory, to be built in Bialotezyce near Wrzesnia, about 50 kms (31.1 miles) from Poznan. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources