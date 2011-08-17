VIENNA Aug 17 Austrian construction group
Strabag had a good second quarter and is on the
lookout for acquisitions in Russia, Chief Executive Hans Peter
Haselsteiner said in a newspaper interview.
"Overall things are going very well, of course with big
fluctuations in individual markets. Poland is top, Hungary is a
flop, and everything else is in between," he told
Wirtschaftsblatt in an article published on Wednesday.
"I have become cautious about the long-term outlook," he
added, noting he erred in the past by being too optimistic about
Russia when his group first went public.
He said Strabag saw great growth opportunities in Russia and
wanted to make acquisitions there in addition to taking a stake
in billionaire Oleg Deripaska's Transstroy unit, a deal he said
was still under review. [ID:nLDE70R0KA
He said chances for takeovers abounded in many markets.
"In Europe lots of opportunities are arising via the
(economic) crisis because lots of smaller construction companies
are running into difficulties," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)