VIENNA Aug 17 Austrian construction group Strabag had a good second quarter and is on the lookout for acquisitions in Russia, Chief Executive Hans Peter Haselsteiner said in a newspaper interview.

"Overall things are going very well, of course with big fluctuations in individual markets. Poland is top, Hungary is a flop, and everything else is in between," he told Wirtschaftsblatt in an article published on Wednesday.

"I have become cautious about the long-term outlook," he added, noting he erred in the past by being too optimistic about Russia when his group first went public.

He said Strabag saw great growth opportunities in Russia and wanted to make acquisitions there in addition to taking a stake in billionaire Oleg Deripaska's Transstroy unit, a deal he said was still under review. [ID:nLDE70R0KA

He said chances for takeovers abounded in many markets.

"In Europe lots of opportunities are arising via the (economic) crisis because lots of smaller construction companies are running into difficulties," he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)