VIENNA, July 10 Austrian construction group Strabag has won a contract to build several tunnels at Codelco's century-old Chuquicamata copper pit mine in Chile, which the world's biggest copper producer is transforming into an underground operation.

Strabag said on Tuesday the contract, which it will share 50-50 with an unnamed local partner, was worth 100 million euros ($123 million) over three years.

Chilean state-owned Codelco is working to extend the life of Chuquicamata, the world's largest copper mine, where output fell 40 percent in the first quarter to 60,000 tonnes. It expects output to return to current levels in 2020.

Strabag's main markets are Austria, Germany and central and eastern Europe but it is opportunistically getting involved in projects in newer markets including Chile. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)