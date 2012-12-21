VIENNA Dec 21 Austrian builder Strabag
secured a 400 million euro ($529 million) revolving
credit facility for five years from a consortium of banks, it
said on Friday.
Strabag said the new facility led by Raiffeisen
and UniCredit Bank Austria would partially replace
existing short-term, bilateral credit lines and would improve
its liquidity reserves.
"Our positive experience with the completion of a syndicated
guarantee credit in 2010 spoke in favour of also undertaking a
syndication in our bank credit lines," Chief Executive Hans
Peter Haselsteiner said in a statement.
The other lender banks are Bayern LB, Commerzbank
, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank,
Deutsche Postbank, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
and SEB.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)