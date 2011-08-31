(Adds details)

* Q2 EBIT 162 mln eur vs 139.5 mln eur a year ago

* Confirms outlook

VIENNA, Aug 31 Austrian building group Strabag confirmed its full-year outlook on Wednesday after milder weather helped it report an 18 percent rise in second-quarter operating earnings.

Strabag, a major builder in emerging Europe, said it had been able to start projects earlier this year because of the better weather conditions.

The company, which has been tapping into the macroeconomic recovery in its home market and abroad, should earn at least 320 million euros ($462 million) before interest and tax (EBIT) in 2011 and 330 million euros in 2012, Chief Executive Hans Peter Haselsteiner said.

Second-quarter EBIT rose to 165 million euros. Demand in Germany, Poland and Scandinavian countries had been particularly strong, it said.

In the first six months of the year Strabag managed to break even on the EBIT line for the first time ever. ($1 = 0.693 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Michael Shields)