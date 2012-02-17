MILAN Feb 17 A consortium led by
Austria's Strabag has signed a 1.7 billion euro ($2.2
billion) contract to build a portion of a highway in Northern
Italy, the awarding company Autostrada Pedemontana Lombarda said
in a statement on Friday.
The agreement comes after an Italian administrative court
rejected a request from a rival bidder to freeze the contract,
which had been won by the Strabag-led group, which includes
Italian contractors Maltauro, FINCOSIT and ADANTI, Pedemontana
Lombarda added.
The request was presented by a rival consortium led by
Impregilo and included Italy's Consorzio Cooperative
Costruzioni, Astaldi, Pizzarotti and Gavio's
Itinera.($1 = 0.7668 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)