VIENNA Aug 22 Austrian construction group Strabag SE is still deciding if and when to resume operations in Libya, it said on Monday.

"The situation is just as open as it was six months ago. We are observing the situation and will then decide whether and when we will go back to Libya," a company spokeswoman said after gains by rebels trying to topple Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Strabag suspended work in Libya and pulled out staff when the uprising began, leaving projects worth around 350 million euros ($493 million) behind. ($1=.7099 Euro) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)