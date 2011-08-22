VIENNA Aug 22 Austrian construction group
Strabag SE is still deciding if and when to resume
operations in Libya, it said on Monday.
"The situation is just as open as it was six months ago. We
are observing the situation and will then decide whether and
when we will go back to Libya," a company spokeswoman said after
gains by rebels trying to topple Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Strabag suspended work in Libya and pulled out staff when
the uprising began, leaving projects worth around 350 million
euros ($493 million) behind.
($1=.7099 Euro)
