* Output volume falls 6 pct to 2.14 bln vs poll avg 2.13 bln

* EBIT loss widens 5 pct to 172 mln vs poll avg 170 mln

* Confirms 2013 outlook (Adds CEO comments, results details)

VIENNA, May 29 Austrian construction group Strabag SE on Wednesday reported a bigger first-quarter operating loss as bad weather held up the start of the building season, especially in Germany and Poland.

Central and eastern Europe's biggest builder said on Wednesday it lost 172 million euros ($221.1 million) before interest and tax, compared with a loss of 165 million in the first quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected an EBIT loss of 170 million.

"When we talk about the climate in the construction industry these days, we really do mean the weather," Chief Executive Hans Peter Haselsteiner said, referring to the delayed start to the building season.

"On the other hand, the cold weather also has a positive effect on road construction - in the form of increased need for repair of transportation infrastructure."

The company's net loss after minorities of 140 million euros was narrower than expected, helped by interest income.

It stuck to its 2013 outlook for output of 14 billion euros and EBIT of at least 260 million.

Its output volume fell 6 percent in the first quarter to 2.14 billion euros, in line with expectations, while its order backlog fell 12 percent to 13.8 billion as it completed large projects in Poland, Canada, Romania and Austria.

($1 = 0.7779 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber and Jane Merriman)