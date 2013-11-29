* Q3 output 3.97 bln eur vs Reuters poll avg 4.16 bln
* EBIT 162 mln eur vs poll avg 177 mln
* Keeps target for full-year EBIT of at least 260 mln eur
(Adds details on profits, countries)
VIENNA, Nov 29 Austrian builder Strabag
set itself an ambitious target for fourth-quarter
profit after reporting its 10th consecutive decline in quarterly
output on Friday.
The leading building in central and eastern Europe said it
still expected to make full-year earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) of at least 260 million euros ($354 million), after
an EBIT result of 40 million euros in the first nine months.
Third-quarter EBIT fell 4 percent to 162 million euros,
missing the average estimate of 177 million in a Reuters poll,
as Strabag rapidly depreciated specialty equipment in which it
had invested for non-European operations.
Output fell 3 percent to 3.97 billion euros, also missing
the poll average, due to continuing weakness in Poland after the
end of a construction boom there, though the company said it
detected the first signs of a slight improvement in the Polish
market.
Strabag, which had previously said it expected roughly
stable full-year output, now said it would nearly reach last
year's level of 14 billion euros.
The company's order backlog stood at 14.0 billion euros at
the end of the third quarter, down from 14.6 billion a year
earlier, as it completed large projects including the Olympic
Village in Sochi as well as orders in Canada and Benelux.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and
David Holmes)