VIENNA, April 30 Austrian construction group Strabag stuck to its 2013 forecast for stable output and higher operating profit on Tuesday, saying it could compensate for lower output in Poland.

Strabag cut its dividend by two-thirds to 0.20 euros ($0.26) per share, the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts whose estimates averaged 0.27 euros.

