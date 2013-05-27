VIENNA May 27 The chief executive of Austrian construction group Strabag SE is disappointed with how the group's expansion plans for Russia have turned out, he told a magazine.

"Russia is much, much more difficult than we had estimated," Hans Peter Haselsteiner told Trend in an interview published on Monday.

Strabag had originally planed to have Russia become its single largest market by this year, in part with the help of billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska.

Strabag owns more than a quarter of Deripaska's Transstroy business with an eye to taking a majority stake, but its due diligence process has been dragging on.

"It is a great personal disappointment that everything is taking so incredibly long," he was quoted as saying.

Deripaska in turn has more than 18 percent of Strabag and has an option to raise this to 25 percent. Deripaska's Rasperia Trading Ltd is one of four core Strabag shareholders along with the Haselsteiner group, Raiffeisen NOe-Wien bank and insurer Uniqa. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)