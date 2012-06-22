* Veteran CEO Haselsteiner set to step down

* Insider Thomas Birtel designated as successor

* Starts task force to review organisation, strategy

* Shares down 1.3 percent (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, June 22 Strabag SE Chief Executive Hans Peter Haselsteiner plans to step down in 2014 and has proposed fellow management board member Thomas Birtel to replace him, the Austrian construction group said on Friday.

The supervisory board still needs to approve the change, it said in a statement that also included plans to revamp top management to focus on regions rather than business segments.

Haselsteiner, 68, owns 29.5 percent of Strabag, emerging Europe's biggest builder.

Birtel, 58, joined the group in 1996 and has been a management board member at German unit Strabag AG since 2002, responsible for building construction, finance, accounting, controlling, risk management and procurement.

He joined the Strabag SE management board in 2006.

"For me, he is the natural choice: he is young enough to dynamically lead the group, old enough to avoid risk which cannot be controlled, and thanks to his position as management spokesman for Strabag AG, perfectly prepared to steer an even bigger ship," Haselsteiner said.

Deputy CEO Fritz Oberlerchner, 64, will resign from the management board at the end of this month to lead a task force evaluating "options regarding its organisational and strategic future", it said.

His position will not be filled, reducing the size of the management board to five members.

The new board structure puts each member in charge of a region rather than a business segment. Its current segments are building construction and civil engineering; transportation infrastructures, and special divisions and concessions.

Strabag shares were down 1.3 percent to 18.34 euros by 1213 GMT in a broader bluechip Austrian market that was down 1.2 percent.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jane Merriman and Alison Williams)