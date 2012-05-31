* Q1 EBIT loss widens 13 pct to 164.7 mln euros in line with forecast

* Reiterates 2012 profit target "more than ambitious"

* Order backlog hits record 15.7 bln euros (Adds further details and background)

VIENNA, May 31 Austrian construction group Strabag SE stressed on Thursday how tough it will be to hit its 2012 profit target, given the public-sector austerity drives that threaten infrastructure spending in Europe.

Emerging Europe's biggest builder had cautioned last month that generating an operating profit of above 300 million euros ($372 million) in 2012 after making 335 million euros in 2011 was "more than ambitious", and Chief Executive Peter Haselsteiner kept that wary tone on Thursday in reporting first-quarter results.

"The past few weeks have confirmed that we must proceed prudently regarding our assessment of the 2012 business development," he said.

Belt-tightening in Europe will continue to weigh on its Transportation Infrastructures business, while weakened demand for construction in Poland after the European soccer championships will also pose a drag, it said.

"On the other hand, we expect to see a still solid business in the German building construction and civil engineering segment as well as improved results in niche markets," he added.

The company was reporting a 13 percent increase in its first-quarter seasonal loss to 164.7 million euros before interest and tax, in line with the average e

stimate given by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Output volume dipped 2 percent 2.26 billion, mainly due to the end of a construction boom in Poland. Scandinavia was picking up, however, and Romania and Russia also improved.

Revenue in the first three months was barely changed at 2.19 billion, while its order backlog reached a record 15.7 billion.

It landed two large projects in early 2012 - a 1 billion-euro project to build a bypass around Milan, and work on Stuttgart's railway station. ($1=0.8069 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Greg Mahlich)