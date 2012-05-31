VIENNA May 31 Austrian construction group
Strabag SE's first-quarter loss before interest and
tax widened 13 percent to 164.7 million euros ($204 million),
bang in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Emerging Europe's biggest builder reiterated its outlook
that generating earnings before interest and tax above 300
million euros this year was "more than ambitious".
Strabag said last month its 2012 operating profit goal would
be a stretch given a challenging business environment and public
sector austerity drives that put pressure on infrastructure
spending.
($1=0.8069 euros)
