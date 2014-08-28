SINGAPORE Aug 28 Straco Corp Ltd, which focuses on tourism businesses in China, said it plans to acquire the giant Singapore Flyer ferris wheel in downtown Singapore for S$140 million ($112 million).

The iconic Singapore Flyer was put in receivership last year, just five years after it was launched with the ambition of becoming a main tourist attraction in the city-state.

Singapore-listed Straco earned all its revenues from China last year where it operates two aquariums in Shanghai and Xiamen and a cable-car business in the western province of Shaanxi.

China Poly Group Corp, a state-owned conglomerate mainly in defence products and real estate businesses, owns a 21.84 percent stake in Straco and is its second-largest shareholder.

Straco said it will fund the acquisition through credit facilities and internal resources.

($1 = 1.24 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)