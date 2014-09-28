UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Sept 28 British entrepreneur Hugh Osmond has acquired restaurant chain Strada from Tragus Group through his investment vehicle Sun Capital in a 37 million pounds ($60 million) deal.
Sun Capital said in a statement on Sunday that it had acquired 43 Strada restaurants from Tragus, which is also the owner of the Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia chains.
Osmond, who co-led the stock market flotation of Pizza Express in 1993 and later founded pubs chain Punch Taverns , said Sun Capital had "big plans to invest in the business and expand it". (1 US dollar = 0.6155 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources