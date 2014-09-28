LONDON, Sept 28 British entrepreneur Hugh Osmond has acquired restaurant chain Strada from Tragus Group through his investment vehicle Sun Capital in a 37 million pounds ($60 million) deal.

Sun Capital said in a statement on Sunday that it had acquired 43 Strada restaurants from Tragus, which is also the owner of the Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia chains.

Osmond, who co-led the stock market flotation of Pizza Express in 1993 and later founded pubs chain Punch Taverns , said Sun Capital had "big plans to invest in the business and expand it". (1 US dollar = 0.6155 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Michael Urquhart)