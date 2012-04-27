UPDATE 1-One killed, 27 hurt as train derails in Belgium
BRUSSELS, Feb 18 One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.
VIENNA, April 27 Austrian construction group Strabag SE said its 2012 operating profit goal was "very ambitious", while reporting 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 335 million euros ($443 million), just shy of its own 340 million forecast from November.
Emerging Europe's biggest builder had said in February it was aiming for 2012 EBIT above 300 million euros. .
It lifted its dividend to 0.60 euro on Friday from 0.55 euro. ($1 = 0.7559 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)
NEW DELHI, Feb 18 The chief minister of India's southern state of Tamil Nadu won a confidence vote on Sunday after a brawl in the state assembly, triggered when the speaker rejected opposition calls for a secret ballot.