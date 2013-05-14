Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SINGAPORE May 14 Shares in Singapore conglomerate Straits Trading Co jumped nearly 5 percent on Tuesday to a three-year high of S$4.16, after the company accepted an offer for its holdings in WBL Corp from a group led by United Engineers Ltd.
WBL Corp shares edged down 0.2 percent and United Engineers fell nearly 1 percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)