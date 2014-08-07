Aug 7 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd reported a 67 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its MakerBot branded products and services.

The net loss attributable to Stratasys was $173,000, or break even on a per share basis, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $2.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $178.5 million from $106.5 million. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)