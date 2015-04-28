April 28 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd estimated first-quarter profit below analysts' expectations, citing a strong dollar and decline in capital spending by clients, particularly in North America.

Stratasys estimated adjusted profit of 2-4 cents per share.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 28 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Stratasys said it expects to report a net loss in the range to $173 million-$208 million.

The company also forecast first-quarter revenue in the range of $171 million to $173 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $198.8 million.

