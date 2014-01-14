BRIEF-Symrise doesn't expect big hit from any U.S., Brexit trade barriers
* CEO says doesn't expect any major negative consequences from possible trade barriers related to the U.S. and Brexit Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 14 Stratasys Ltd : * Shares fall 1.9 percent in premarket trading after outlook
* CEO says doesn't expect any major negative consequences from possible trade barriers related to the U.S. and Brexit Further company coverage:
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Limited
ABU DHABI, March 14 The profitability of airlines in the United Arab Emirates, one of the Middle East's two big aviation hubs, is expected to fall this year, the director-general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) told reporters on Tuesday.