BRIEF-Symrise doesn't expect big hit from any U.S., Brexit trade barriers
* CEO says doesn't expect any major negative consequences from possible trade barriers related to the U.S. and Brexit Further company coverage:
Jan 14 Stratasys Ltd, a 3D printer maker, estimated full-year adjusted profit way below Wall Street estimates, as it warned expenses would rise significantly in 2014.
The company's shares fell 4 percent in trading before the bell.
The company forecast adjusted earnings in a range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share, missing analysts' expectations of $2.33 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* CEO says doesn't expect any major negative consequences from possible trade barriers related to the U.S. and Brexit Further company coverage:
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Limited
ABU DHABI, March 14 The profitability of airlines in the United Arab Emirates, one of the Middle East's two big aviation hubs, is expected to fall this year, the director-general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) told reporters on Tuesday.