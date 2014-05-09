BRIEF-Cellcom Israel wins MOC approval for deal with Electra
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 3D printer maker Stratasys Ltd reported a 54 percent rise in quarterly adjusted revenue as it sold more higher-margin printers and services.
Net income attributable to Stratasys was $4.1 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $15.5 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted revenue rose to $151.2 million from $98.2 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
* Co and affiliates agreed to sell usi insurance services to an affiliate of kkr & co. l.p. And cdpq