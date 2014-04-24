BRIEF-Bivarus raises $4 mln in a series B from existing investors
* Bivarus - has raised $4 million in a series b from existing investors Source text for Eikon:
April 24 Stratcorp Ltd
* Not aware of further steps taken by Kose-Kose Investments limited to enroll its application to place Stratcorp under supervision and business rescue on opposed motion roll
* Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in company's securities until a further announcement is made. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Golub Capital BDC , inc. Prices public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock
