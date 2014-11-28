BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces winning bidders for ninth non-performing loan sale
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
Nov 28 Stratcorp Ltd
* Shareholders are advised that David Harington has been re-appointed as executive director and chief executive officer
* Step down for a period of six months, effective 1 December 2014.
* Henk Engelbrecht, who fulfilled role of acting CEO since 4 August 2014, will continue as group financial director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
* Sees EBITDA of 2.2 million euros ($2.3 million)in FY 2017, 4.7 million euros in FY 2018, 5.2 million euros in FY 2019 and 5.2 million euros in FY 2020
* Says its real estate portfolio valued at 143.8 billion roubles ($2.43 billion) as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: