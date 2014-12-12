Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
Dec 12 Stratcorp Ltd
* H1 headline and diluted headline earnings/(loss) per share (0.30) cents versus (0.38) cents
* Revenue declined compared to previous period and total comprehensive loss increased from r408 000(august 2013) to r558 000 (august 2014)
* Management is looking at adapting current business model to include other sources of revenue to return this division to profitability in short term.
* No dividends were declared or paid to shareholders during period
* Estimated that potential further exposure in terms of legal expenditure to defend liability against selective empowerment investments limited and kose-kose investments limited is r250,000 and r350,000 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
BERLIN, March 19 The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's bailout fund - should ultimately be turned into a European version of the International Monetary Fund, the head of euro zone finance ministers told a German newspaper.
ABUJA, March 19 Nigeria's monetary and fiscal authorities must cooperate on their policies to help Africa's largest economy to develop, the central bank governor said, according to his spokesman.