Fitch Affirms ICAF at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Instituto de Finanzas de Cantabria's (ICAF) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed ICAF's outstanding bonds at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects ICAF's unchanged strong links with the sponsor, the government of Cantabria (BBB/Stable/F2