May 14 (Reuters) -

* Stratcorp ltd jse: sta - announcement re investigation

* Stratcorp ltd - shareholders are informed that fsb delivered a new notice of 97 pages ("2014 notice") to same subsidiary of company on 9 may 2014 containing virtually same alleged contraventions as previously stated.

* Stratcorp ltd - subsidiary will seek clarity from fsb on contents and interpretation of 2014 notice.

* Stratcorp ltd - outcome is uncertain and therefore impact on company, if any, cannot be determined at this time

* Stratcorp ltd - shareholders will be updated as and when there are further developments.