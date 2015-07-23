July 23 Luxury hotel owner Strategic Hotels &
Resorts Inc has hired a bank to help find a buyer for
the company as it explores a sale, Bloomberg reported citing
people familiar with the matter.
Ebay Inc founder Pierre Omidyar is said to be among
those interested in buying Strategic, owner of several luxury
hotels and resorts in the United States, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1LyAXxy)
Representatives of Strategic Hotels said they do not comment
on market rumors.
Pierre Omidyar and Ohana Real Estate Investors, which he
controls, could not be immediately reached for comment.
In June 2013, Strategic hired investment bank Eastdil
Secured to explore a possible sale of the real estate investment
trust, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. (reut.rs/1LyCSlL)
Strategic's portfolio of hotels, valued at about $3.5
billion, is made up of luxury hotels such as Marriott
International Inc's Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott luxury
brands.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)